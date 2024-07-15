Rainy week, cooling some

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Summer-time showers and storms are likely throughout the week, picking up with the approaching cold front. Temperatures will be hot the first half of the week, but will get slightly cooler by the end.

MONDAY NIGHT: Any leftover showers will fizzle out by the late evening. Temperatures will be slow to drop into the middle 70s. Staying warm and humid.

TUESDAY: Another HOT Mississippi day is expected, with high temperatures pushing back into the upper 90s. With high humidity levels maintaining, there is also a Heat Advisory in place from 10AM until 8PM. Pop up showers and thunderstorms are possible again during peak heating times tomorrow. Warm overnight lows, again in the middle 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Still a hot day. High temps are expected to stick to the middle 90s for the middle of the week. Rain chance picks up, ahead of the approaching cold front. Showers and storms are likely throughout the late morning to evening. Low to middle 70s are expected going into Thursday.