Rainy weekend precludes milder week

COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: Cooler temperatures in the 40s over the weekend are replaced by much milder temperatures close to 70 later next week. Lows will take a dip to the low 30s Sunday night, but will improve into the 40s by Thursday. The chances for showers and thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday remain the largest rain chances for the next few days, and should help the region improve to healthier rain totals. FRIDAY: Afternoon highs do not improve all that much thanks to Thursday night’s cold front. Temperatures should max out in the upper 40s as lows bottom out in the mid to high 30s. Overcast skies make for a gloomy day, but rain chances remain minimal. SATURDAY: More rainfall is on the horizon Saturday as the chance of scattered showers is elevated. The result is that highs take a slight dip by a few degrees but otherwise conditions remain similar during the day to those of Friday. Lows improve into the 40s.

SUNDAY: A system on Sunday brings yet more chances for showers and thunderstorms to the region. Highs increase to the 50s while lows dip down close to freezing overnight. No severe weather is expected with this system, although locally heavy downpours are always possible. Timing at the moment puts the rain on track to move through Northeastern Mississippi during the morning hours of Sunday.