Rainy and windy tonight, drier and cooler to start next week

We’re expecting a round of showers and maybe a little thunder to move through tonight. Fortunately, we are not looking for any severe weather. Rain will exit by Sunday morning leaving us dry for the second half of the weekend and early part of next week.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Rain will develop into this evening and last into the pre-dawn hours of Sunday. Rain could be heavy at times just after midnight and we could even hear a little thunder. However, no severe weather is expected. Temperatures will remain in the 50s overnight with a breezy southwesterly wind. Gusts up to 40 mph are possible.

SUNDAY: Aside from some very isolated sprinkles, we’ll be dry and mostly cloudy for Sunday. Temperatures will be in the 50s through the day with a breezy northwesterly wind.

MONDAY-WEDNESDAY: We’ll start off the week much cooler with highs in the 40s on Monday. Sunshine will return by Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures back into the 50s. Overnight lows will be in the 20s and 30s.

THURSDAY-FRIDAY: Another system will bring us some rain Thursday night and into the day on Friday. Highs will be in the 60s with lows in the 40s to near 50. As of now, it appears most of the rain will be gone by Saturday, leaving us cloudy and cool for the weekend.

