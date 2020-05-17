Rankin County inmate dies at local hospital

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An inmate at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County died Saturday at a local hospital.

Mississippi Department of Corrections said 51-year-old Robert Bond Jr. was taken to Merit Health Rankin from the prison clinic Friday night.

He received CPR before his arrival at the hospital.

His cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy.

The coroner said no foul play is suspected.

Bond was convicted of possession of a controlled substance in Harrison County and sentenced to three years on May 7, 2020.