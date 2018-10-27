Rare Condition Finds A Voice

HAMILTON, Miss. (WCBI) – The 3rd annual “MG Walk” was held at the Hamilton Community Center Saturday morning.

The walk brought together various people from across the Magnolia State in an attempt to spread awareness about the rare condition of Myasthenia Gravis and its symptoms.

Our own Cash Matlock was there and has more on why an event like this is so important for the community.

“For everybody, if you get sick it’s normal but for us our antibodies attack the muscles and make it weak,” says Myasthenia Gravis patient Shalealya Morgan.

Morgan is describing what it’s like to have a rare condition called Myasthenia Gravis commonly referred to as “MG.” This condition is so rare that it affects fewer than 200,000 U.S. citizens per year and finding a doctor can be tough.

“It’s hard to find a Myasthenia Gravis doctor,” says Morgan’s mother Patsy Williams.

“Myasthenia Gravis really ain’t know a lot here..or anywhere,” says Morgan.

That’s why Mississippians from all over the state met at the Hamilton Community Center early Saturday morning to host the 3rd annual “MG WALK.”

“Myasthenia Gravis is not well known, and you don’t really know how many people in your area has Myasthenia Gravis because it’s not an illness that’s really just put out there,” says Williams.

But the walk doesn’t just bring together those affected by MG. Many people were there to simply learn more about the condition and how to spread awareness for it.

“We actually don’t know much about MG but we’re learning today, and it’s just as important as everything else that’s going on,” says Chocolate Roses Social Club President Jamica Rice.

Members of the Chocolate Roses Social Club say they are committed to sharing their newfound knowledge with others in the community.

“We’re also going to continue to help her push this each year. Hopefully, we can make it a success,” says Rice.

Williams says outreach is the key to finding a cure.

“There’s no cure for Myasthenia Gravis at all. No cure. There’s no cure for it. Right now, they’re on six different medicines,” says Williams.

Williams also says she hopes to locate more MG patients in the future, so they too can join the movement.

“Since the media’s involved, maybe we can get more patients involved with Myasthenia Gravis that we don’t even know who’s in the area who has Myasthenia Gravis,” says Williams.

If you’d you like to learn more about Myasthenia Gravis or make a donation, you can visit here.