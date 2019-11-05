Read full text of ex-Ukraine envoy's testimony in impeachment inquiry

Comedian Jenny Slate on overcoming self-doubt
In her new book of personal essays, “Little Weirds,” Slate says she went through a period of self-discovery and what she calls a “reckoning” over how she was treating herself
- Advertisement -
1H ago
American Girl selling $5,000 Swarovski crystal doll
Each doll took 40 hours to make, and is dripping in 5,000 Swarovski crystals and beads
4H ago
Spanx founder buys Olivia Newton-John’s “Grease” pants at auction
The pants, which sold for more than $162,000 at Julien’s Auctions in California, will go on display at the Spanx headquarters
4H ago