Read up on the history of the T-38, the plane involved in today’s crash

Four T-38 Talons fly in formation. T-38s are twin-engine, high-altitude, supersonic jet trainers used by the 50th Fighter Training Squadron, Columbus Air Force Base, Miss., in a variety of roles because of its design, economy of operations, ease of maintenance, high performance and exceptional safety record. Primarily Air Education and Training Command officials use the aircraft for undergraduate pilot and pilot instructor training. Student pilots fly the T-38 to learn supersonic techniques, aerobatics, formation, night and instrument flying and cross-country navigation. More than 60,000 pilots have earned their wings in the T-38. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Matthew C. Simpson)

The T-38 and its various models have proven to be one of the longest lasting and sturdiest aircrafts in the Air Force’s arsenal.

A check of the Aviation Safety’s database shows only a handful of crashes of the T-38 assigned to the Columbus Air Force Base.

The first took place in 1974.

Two accidents were fatal with 3 pilots killed in a 1984 crash, with another 2 dying in an April 2008 crash.

Two CAFB pilots also ejected safely from a crash 40 miles south of Memphis in January of 2007.

It is important to note that the T-38 is not the aircraft grounded earlier this year after multiple reports of pilots passing out in flight.

That is the T-6 Texan which was on an operational pause earlier this year.

