Read up on the history of the T-38, the plane involved in today’s crash

The T-38 and its various models have proven to be one of the longest lasting and sturdiest aircrafts in the Air Force’s arsenal.

A check of the Aviation Safety’s database shows only a handful of crashes of the T-38 assigned to the Columbus Air Force Base.

The first took place in 1974.

Two accidents were fatal with 3 pilots killed in a 1984 crash, with another 2 dying in an April 2008 crash.

Two CAFB pilots also ejected safely from a crash 40 miles south of Memphis in January of 2007.

It is important to note that the T-38 is not the aircraft grounded earlier this year after multiple reports of pilots passing out in flight.

That is the T-6 Texan which was on an operational pause earlier this year.