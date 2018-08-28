Reading grants given to area schools

GOODLETTSVILLE, TN (WCBI) – Schools across the Northern half of Mississippi are among those receiving grants from the Dollar General Literacy Foundation. The company is sending $70,000 to the state in the latest round of grants. The foundation in part is funded by Dollar General customers who can donate each time they check out.
BELOW IS A LIST OF AREA GRANT WINNERS AND THE AMOUNT
|
Calhoun City Middle School
|
Calhoun City
|
Calhoun
|
$1,500.00
|
Excel, Inc.
|
Calhoun City
|
Calhoun
|
$3,200.00
|
University of Mississippi Foundation
|
Oxford
|
Lafayette
|
$2,500.00
|
Vox Press
|
Oxford
|
Lafayette
|
$2,500.00
|
Baldwyn High School
|
Baldwyn
|
Lee
|
$2,000.00
|
Mooreville High School
|
Mooreville
|
Lee
|
$1,500.00
|
Hatley School
|
Amory
|
Monroe
|
$3,000.00
|
Winona School District
|
Winona
|
Montgomery
|
$2,700.00
|
Boys & Girls Clubs of the Golden Triangle, Inc.
|
Starkville
|
Oktibbeha
|
$4,000.00
|
United Way of North Central Mississippi
|
Starkville
|
Oktibbeha
|
$3,000.00
|
Wheeler Attendance Center
|
Booneville
|
Prentiss
|
$1,500.00
|
Coffeeville School District
|
Coffeeville
|
Yalobusha
|
$3,000.00
|
Water Valley High School
|
Water Valley
|
Yalobusha
|
$2,000.00