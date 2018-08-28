Reading grants given to area schools

By
Robert Davidson
-
0

 

 

- Advertisement -

GOODLETTSVILLE, TN (WCBI) – Schools across the Northern half of Mississippi are among those receiving grants from the Dollar General Literacy Foundation.  The company is sending $70,000 to the state in the latest round of grants.  The foundation in part is funded by Dollar General customers who can donate each time they check out.

BELOW IS A LIST OF AREA GRANT WINNERS AND THE AMOUNT

 

 

 

 

Calhoun City Middle School

Calhoun City

Calhoun

$1,500.00

Excel, Inc.

Calhoun City

Calhoun

$3,200.00

University of Mississippi Foundation

Oxford

Lafayette

$2,500.00

Vox Press

Oxford

Lafayette

$2,500.00

Baldwyn High School

Baldwyn

Lee

$2,000.00

Mooreville High School

Mooreville

Lee

$1,500.00

Hatley School

Amory

Monroe

$3,000.00

Winona School District

Winona

Montgomery

$2,700.00

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Golden Triangle, Inc.

Starkville

Oktibbeha

$4,000.00

United Way of North Central Mississippi

Starkville

Oktibbeha

$3,000.00

Wheeler Attendance Center

Booneville

Prentiss

$1,500.00

Coffeeville School District

Coffeeville

Yalobusha

$3,000.00

Water Valley High School

Water Valley

Yalobusha

$2,000.00

Report a Typo
SHARE