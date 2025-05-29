Ready for a rain break

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Last minute rain chance, before we get a few days to take a break from the rain. Bring on the sun!

THURSDAY NIGHT: Awaiting the approach of our next cold front, it is going to be another mild and muggy night. There will be a continued chance for some isolated to scattered showers/storms. Temperatures tonight will drop into the upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Along with the cold front, showers and storms are going to be passing through northern Mississippi. Some storms could become strong to severe, with damaging wind and hail continuing to be the primary concerns. The boundary will pass by Friday afternoon, allowing for conditions to clear and dry out the rest of the day. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s. Overnight lows will finally be comfortable, falling into the upper 50s.

WEEKEND: Back to the low to middle 80s! There will be a beautiful mix of sun and clouds throughout the weekend. Get out and enjoy the dry weather!