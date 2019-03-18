Reality TV star ‘Mama June’ arrested in Alabama

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (AP) – Reality television star June “Mama June” Shannon has been arrested on drug charges in Alabama.

News outlets reported that Shannon and a friend, Eugene Doak, were arrested March 13 at a gas station in Macon County where he was heard threatening her.

The reports said that in the course of the investigation authorities found drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Al.com said the criminal complaint states the two had crack cocaine and a crack pipe.

Both were charged with felony drug possession and misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

The 39-year-old Shannon is the mother of Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, who starred in a reality TV show on TLC. Shannon later starred in her own show documenting her weight loss.

The reports did not say whether she had a lawyer.

