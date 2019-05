Rebels To Host NCAA Regional

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) — The SEC Tournament championship appearance gives Ole Miss a national nod.

The Rebels were selected as the 12th overall national seed, and will host a NCAA Regional for the 9th time in program history.

The Oxford Regional will feature Ole Miss, along with 2-seed Illinois, 3-seed Clemson, and 4-seed Jacksonville State.

TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE



Game 1 (Friday, May 31 – 3 p.m.) – Illinois vs. Clemson (ESPNU)

Game 2 (Friday, May 31 – 7 p.m.) – Jacksonville State vs. Ole Miss (ESPN3)

Game 3 (Saturday, June 1 – TBD) – Game 1 Loser vs. Game 2 Loser

Game 4 (Saturday, June 1 – TBD) – Game 1 Winner vs. Game 2 Winner

Game 5 (Sunday, June 2 – TBD) – Game 3 Winner vs. Game 4 Loser

Game 6 (Sunday, June 2 – TBD) – Game 5 Winner vs. Game 4 Winner

Game 7 (Monday, June 3 – TBD) – Game 6 Winner vs. Game 6 Loser (If necessary)