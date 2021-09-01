Recent heavy rain uncovers maintenance issues in the City of Columbus.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Recent heavy rain uncovers maintenance issues in the City of Columbus.

Mayor Keith Gaskin and City Engineer Kevin Stafford toured flooded areas in the city Tuesday.

They found not only rising water but also some of the possible causes.

In a post on social media Gaskin cites a lack of routine maintenance to drainage ditches.

He and Stafford observed several filled with trash, debris, trees, and vegetation.

That debris pile-up is keeping ditches from draining properly.

According to the post, Gaskin plans to meet with the Director of Public Works, City Engineer, and Chief Operating Officer to develop a plan to address the ditch clean-up and regular maintenance.