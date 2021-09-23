Recently released state test scores show a significant drop in student performance

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Recently released state test scores show a significant drop in student performance – and the pandemic may be part of the problem.

The Mississippi Department of Education today released results from the 2020-21 state tests. They show a more than 12% drop in math scores from 2019 and a 6.7% drop in ELA scores.

MDE leaders say proficiency levels dropped for every grade except 8th on the ELA test.

The state superintendent of education, Dr. Carey White, believes the disruption and stress caused by the pandemic played a role.

Schools across the state shut down buildings in Spring 2020. Most districts offered in-person learning last year, but many families opted for virtual or hybrid platforms.

According to the MDE, before the pandemic student proficiency rates had increased every year since state tests were first administered in 2016.