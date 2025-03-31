Recent storms in Lowndes County causes damage to a home

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The storms that blew through Lowndes County early caused a tree to damage a home near Columbus Air Force Base.

A large tree fell on this home on Noblin Road.

That’s just off Highway 373 near the South Gate of Columbus Air Force Base.

The tree clipped the corner of the house, causing significant damage to the roof and walls, and also taking out a section of a fence.

No injuries were reported, and residents have already begun clearing the tree.

