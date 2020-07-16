Record Number Of COVID-19 Cases And Patients Reported Thursday

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Another record day for the number of COVID-19 cases and patients across Mississippi.

The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 1,230 new cases on Thursday.

18 new deaths were also reported. That brings the state’s death toll up to just over 1,300.

The number of patients also continues to climb. 1,117 people are in the hospital with suspected or confirmed infection.

247 people are in ICUs across the state with 125 of them on a ventilator.

There are 130 long-term care facility outbreaks.

Here’s a list of the counties that had the highest amount of reported cases in our area: Lee County: 33, Pontotoc County: 29, Lowndes County: 28, Monroe County: 22, and Chickasaw County: 18.