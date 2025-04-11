Red Cross gives tips for storm disaster kits

NORTHEAST MISS. (WCBI) – Be ready at all times.

Preparing for a storm is essential in severe weather season.

David Rauch with the American Red Cross said it’s always good to think ahead because you never know what could happen.

“You want to make sure you have several exits not only out of your home, but several exits out of your neighborhood and then a designated meeting spot for you and your family to make sure everyone is safe, because when a flood happens, it can get pretty chaotic,” said Rauch.

Red Cross advises packing non-perishable food and bottled water in an emergency preparedness kit.

During a flood, food can get contaminated, or it can spoil if your electricity goes out.

“It’s what’s in the water. It could be bacteria, what’s swimming around, what’s gotten into the place, the mud, the slime, the filth, potentially sewage,” said Rauch.

He also suggested packing important documents, pet food, and medication when you go into your shelter.

The most basic items, though, will keep you safe, like a helmet.

“Consider having a whistle. That way, if you hear somebody coming by and you know they can’t necessarily see you, you’ll have a whistle in your emergency preparedness kit to get their attention,” said Rauch.

Knowing what’s happening during the storm is also important. Having a weather radio or streaming WCBI on your phone can help.

“The first and most traditional way would be to just turn on cable. We usually cut in if things are really serious, for a tornado warning or something like that

The second line of defense would probably be Facebook Live; that’s another easy way to reach us, or you can go to wcbi.com/live, and they’ll have it running for you,” said WCBI meteorologist Charlie Goldstein.

Things can turn bad quickly.

The Red Cross said to pack enough food and items for at least three days just in case you lose power or can’t leave your home.

Once it’s safe, Rauch said the organization is able to come help and assess the damage.

“We’ll have shelters open. We’ll have a feeding operation in place for people who can’t cook food or don’t have access to food or who may be cut off from the outside world. Because there are entire roads and communities who are cut off with debris,” said Rauch.

He said to also keep a flashlight and extra batteries on hand.

For more information on emergency preparedness or resources in your community, you can download the Red Cross’ Emergency app or visit their website.

