Red Cross offers tips for severe weather preparedness

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The Red Cross is offering tips for severe weather preparedness ahead of a tropical depression expected to form in the Gulf of Mexico by the end of this week.

• Build an emergency kit with a gallon of water per person, per day, non-perishable food, a flashlight, battery-powered radio, first aid kit, medications, supplies for an infant if applicable, a multi-purpose tool, personal hygiene items, copies of important papers, cell phone chargers, extra cash, blankets, maps of the area and emergency contact information.

• Talk with household members and create an evacuation plan. Practicing the plan minimizes confusion and fear during the event.

• Be informed. Learn about the community’s hurricane response plan. Plan routes to local shelters, register family members with special medical needs as required and make plans for pets. Take a First Aid and CPR/AED course so you know what to do in case emergency help is delayed.

• Download the free Red Cross Emergency App to select up to 35 different severe weather and emergency alerts on their mobile device. The content includes expert guidance on what to do before, during and after different emergencies or disasters from home fires to hurricanes. The app can be found in smartphone app stores by searching for American Red Cross, texting ‘EMERGENCY’ to 90999, or by going to redcross.org/apps.

If someone already has a disaster kit, now is the time make sure the food and water is still okay to consume and that copies of important documents are up to date. If they already have an emergency plan for their household, they should talk about it again with family members, so everyone knows what to do if an emergency occurs.

Regional Preparedness Manager for the American Red Cross Mississippi Region Cheryl Kocurek said these storms can cause problems for people in coastal areas, and also hundreds of miles inland.

The 2019 Hurricane Season is from June 1 to November 30.