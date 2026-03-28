Red Flag Warning Saturday, Dry Weekend Ahead

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Dry & windy conditions are in play Saturday setting the stage for a Red Flag Warning for fire hazards.

TONIGHT: Look for mostly cloudy conditions for most of tonight, until some clearing takes place just prior to sunrise on Saturday. Low temperatures will drop to the low 40s, a bit cooler thanks to the cold front passage earlier today.

SATURDAY: A Red Flag Warning is in effect for the entire viewing area on Saturday for fire hazards. With low humidity, gusty winds of 25 mph, and drought conditions in the area, any fire that may form can grow fast under these conditions. Make sure to not burn anything on Saturday. Otherwise expect plenty of sunshine with cooler temperatures as highs only reaching the upper 60s.

EARLY LOOK AT NEXT WEEK: Sunday will be a great day with partly cloudy conditions and highs reaching the mid 70s. Rain & storm chances finally return back to the picture going into next week, especially starting on Wednesday and through the rest of the week.