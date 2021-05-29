Red Hills Festival marks the beginning of getting back to normal

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A festival that was canceled last year due to COVID is finally happening once again.

“It’s not just about business and all that, it’s about your hometown, family, festivities, and just getting to be out again is just amazing,” Louisville local, Madelon Flippo said.

- Advertisement -

Madelon Flippo has been eagerly waiting for the world to get back to normal. The return of the Red Hills Festival in her hometown of Louisville is a sign that it’s getting closer.

“It’s great after not having one last year. it’s extra special this year to be able to come together,” Amy Hillyer, Executive Director for Louisville Chamber of Commerce, said.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the festival and Event Coordinator Amy Hillyer says it’s just the beginning of bringing shoppers and visitors back to Louisville.

“It’s a great day for our main street businesses because it brings people from out of town and they shop with the arts and crafts vendors on Main street but then they also go in our local stores, they see things they haven’t ever seen before and then they come back later to shop again. So it’s great for our local economy,” Hillyer added.

People in the small town say the sense of community means everything.

After a tough year of COVID keeping people apart, locals say that it’s refreshing to finally come together.

“It’s fun because I get to be with my friends and spend a lot of time with them and just be with people because we didn’t get to do that in quarantine. And like, it was crowded. But, I like it because you can walk around and see everybody,” Louisville resident, Jaylee Loyd said.

“I’ve given more hugs today than I can think of. It’s just so nice to be able to actually talk and not be covered up when you’re talking. You know just seeing everybody, given a hug, and just being able to love on everybody again,” Flippo said.

Hillyer added that this is just the first of many events to come over the next few months.