TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – A 3 D mural honoring Tupelo’s most famous son is unveiled at a well known department store.

The Elvis mural is on display in the alley at Reed’s Department store. Jack Reed Junior had the idea for a mural honoring Elvis .

The artist is Morris McCain, who is also manager of the shoe department at Reed’s. The mural features the words “The Cradle of Rock and Roll” along with details such as chains on Elvis’ belt and decorative stones on his jumpsuit.

McCain believes the mural will be a popular photo spot for Elvis fans.

“You asked me about who it’s for, it’s for the fans, to come over,when things get back to normal, they will be coming over and having their picture made with it, that kind of thing,” McCain said.

“What a wonderful way to celebrate something positive, Elvis, music, entertainment, we just wanted to be part of something positive, this is in addition to something positive in downtown Tupelo,” Reed said.

Reed’s has a limited number of specially made capes for sale to mark the unveiling of the Elvis mural.