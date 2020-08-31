Reeves extends mask mandate for two more weeks

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Governor Tate Reeves extended the mask mandate for two more weeks and said the next ten days will be critical.

In a press conference Tuesday, Reeves told reporters that the statewide mask mandate will be extended until September 14th.

He also compared the upcoming holiday weekend to this past Memorial Day and 4th of July.

Statically, the state saw an increase in COVID-19 cases after both holidays.

Reeves said this weekend could cause another spike.

“As we move into Labor Day Weekend, please continue to make the effort. I’ve said it a hundred times before and I’m sure I’ll say it a hundred times again, but in this crisis, none of us has been perfect. Including myself, but if we keep trying… if we keep working together, if we keep doing the little things, we will see things continue to improve,” said Reeves.