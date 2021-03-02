Reeves lifts mask mandate for all except K-12 schools

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – On the one-year anniversary of the first COVID-19 related executive order, Governor Tate Reeves signs a new order lifting all restrictions, including the mask mandate.

However, that doesn’t mean you can stop wearing your mask just yet.

- Advertisement -

Individual cities and counties can still choose to enforce their own mandates.

In fact, city leaders in both Columbus and Starkville have already stated that they will be keeping their mask mandates in full force.

Reeves also said all restrictions for k-12 schools will stay in place.

The capacity for indoor arenas will also remain at 50%.

Reeves said he expects this to be one of the last executive orders regarding COVID-19 that he will sign.

The decision comes after hospitalizations as well as COVID-19 case numbers have fallen significantly over the past few weeks.

“I also want you all to know that I am replacing our current orders with recommendations. Everyone in our state should continue to listen to Dr. Dobbs and our other health advisors, for the best possible wisdom regarding how you can personally avoid any risk of catching COVID. You should continue to listen as we advise you to the measure that can be taken to minimize that risk to you and your family,” stated Reeves. “The only thing that justifies the kind of executive action that has been taken over the last year, is to protect the integrity of the Health Care system.”

Reeves credits low case numbers to vaccine allocations across the state. This week, Mississippi will receive 24,000 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

You can select which vaccine you’d like to receive, whether it be Johnson and Johnson, Moderna, or Pfizer, when scheduling your appointment.