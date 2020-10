JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – A partial veto by Governor Tate Reeves is shot down in court.

The Hinds County Chancery Court ruled the governor’s partial veto unconstitutional.

- Advertisement -

State House Speaker Philip Gunn sued after Reeves vetoed House Bill 1782, which deals with how CARES Act money is distributed.

Reeves said the CARES Act included $2 million for a hospital that has been closed for years, which prompted his partial veto.

With the court’s ruling Monday, the legislation is passed in its entirety.