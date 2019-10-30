Reeves still outspending Hood in Mississippi governor race

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – The Republican running for Mississippi governor has spent more than twice as much as the Democrat.

Candidates filed their latest campaign finance reports Tuesday, a week before the state’s Nov. 5 election.

Republican gubernatorial nominee Tate Reeves has spent more than $10.8 million this year, and he has nearly $2.2 million left in his campaign accounts.

Democratic nominee Jim Hood has spent more than $5.2 million this year, and he has nearly $567,000 left in his fund

Reeves is the current lieutenant governor, and Hood is the attorney general.

They face two candidates who are running low-budget campaigns.

The winner will succeed Republican Gov. Phil Bryant, who was banned by state law from seeking a third term.

