FAYETTE COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI)- A Reform Alabama man is killed in Fayette County crash.

Austin Oglesby,21, was killed after the dodge ram he was driving hit a tree.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says the vehicle was going at a high rate of speed while trying to go around a curve then hit a tree.

Oglesby was pronounced dead on the scene.

The accident happened on AL-159 around 5:25 p.m. Wednesday.