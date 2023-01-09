Reform mayor announces citywide boil water notice has lifted

REFORM, Ala. (WCBI) – Water customers in Reform got the all-clear.

Earlier today in a Facebook post, Mayor Melody Davis announced that the citywide boil water notice has been lifted.

Most of the town’s water customers lost water pressure or water service altogether around Christmas Eve.

That prompted the boil water notice.

Water service was fully restored late last week, but the notice remained in effect until today.

City leaders have also broken ground on a new water treatment plant.

