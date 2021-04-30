Registered sex offender arrested on child sex charges

TISHOMINGO COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tishomingo man who’s already a registered sex offender in Mississippi is now facing charges in Florida.

Tishomingo County Sheriff John Daugherty says 62-year-old Richard Carter was arrested on April 22 as part of “operation blue rain.”

The operation involves the use of online, undercover, and traditional investigative actions to find people attempting to lure children to meet for sex or asking them to produce child pornography.

Carter was taken to the Tishomingo County Jail where he is awaiting extradition back to the State of Florida.

The Sheriff’s Office assisted the office of the Mississippi Attorney General, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security with the arrest.