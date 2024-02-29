Registration begins for local Head Start centers

GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Local Head Start centers are preparing to serve more families this fall.

Registration is underway for centers in Oktibbeha, Lowndes, Clay, and Noxubee counties.

The Institute of Community Services is recruiting three and four-year-olds for the 2024-2025 school year.

Here’s what you need to register: a completed application, proof of Income, your child’s birth certificate, proof of Insurance, and immunization records.

ICS officials said slots were limited, so you need to act fast. Selection will start in April.

