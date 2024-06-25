Registration continues until July 12 for Starkville schools

Parents can get assistance on June 26 at Partnership Middle School from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – We’re just getting into summer, but the Starkville Oktibbeha School District is getting a head start on the new school year.

The district is hosting a final day of Centralized Registration where parents can get help accessing the online registration form and submitting documents.

Registration must be completed by July 12 in order for students to ride the bus during the first week of school from July 23 through 26.

