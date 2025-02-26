Relatively calm conditions continuing

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The above average temperatures continue to partner with mostly calm conditions. There could be a few changes heading our way.

TUESDAY NIGHT: It will be a cool night, with lows in the low to middle 40s. A chance for patchy fog is possible again tonight, some areas could be dense. Make sure to drive carefully!

WEDNESDAY: Another calm day. High temperatures will bring us back into the 70s! Conditions will be mostly sunny with a few light clouds. Moisture will be building as the Gulf High pressure moves off to the SE, further in to the Gulf. As the High shifts SE, a weak cold front will be moving in from the NW. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s, as cloud coverage increases.

THURSDAY: The weak cold front will move in for the earliest hours of our Thursday morning. It will bring along heavy amounts of clouds and the possibility for light showers. By mid-morning, the front will continue tracking East. Behind the front, clearer and slightly cooler conditions will move in. Afternoon highs will be in the middle 60s, lows will drop to the upper 30s.