Relief is on the Way!

TONIGHT: Fairly clear skies, no chance of rain, very muggy conditions with a low of 75

TOMORROW:The last (hopefully) day of excessive heat! A high of 95 feeling up to 110. No chance of rain (yet) to cool us down.

TOMORROW NIGHT: A low of 72 with a scattered storm passing through. A cold front will be approaching the area starting to cool us off.

MONDAY-FRIDAY: As the cold front passes Monday we will see an AM shower here and there. After it passes our temps will cool back off to the mid 80s. No more feeling like it is 100+! Mostly sunny skies are expected the rest of the week. Rain chances don’t increase till the weekend.