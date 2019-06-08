Reliving a moment in music history.

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- Elvis fans descended on downtown Tupelo this Elvis Festival weekend to relive one of the iconic moments in music history.

The sun was beating down.

But it didn’t discourage Elvis festival fans to head downtown to visit various booths set up along main street.

There was plenty of Elvis memorabilia including 45 RPM records.

There was a Tupelo amateur radio club.

People from all over the country have descended on Tupelo festival weekend to get the full Elvis experience.

People have visited the Elvis birthplace home as well as the iconic structure behind me Tupelo Hardware in 1946 an 11-year old Elvis came to pick out a birthday present.

Gladys wasn’t crazy about the idea so as we all know, Mr. Bobo steered him another direction.

The rest is history. George Booth the third is Vice President of Tupelo Hardware who grew up with the Elvis Legend.

“I tell people all the time I think we’re the most famous hardware store in the world just because we get people into Tupelo Hardware from all over the world. That’s true there are fans that love Elvis that come in from Australia, all over Europe, Japan, South America so Tupelo Hardware literally I believe is the most famous hardware store in the world,” said Booth.

And Allen Cayson of Tupelo is a history teacher who loved to play the part of Forrest L. Bobo, the Tupelo Hardware employee who recommended Elvis buy guitar rather than a rifle.

” I work with some people that are also there in the Elvis fan club, and so they approached me about playing this role, and so yes I have read about the story of how he sold the guitar to Elvis, and I was very intrigued by it and what an amazing story that he did this,” said Cayson.

Cayson says it is humbling to be standing behind the same counter where the legend began.

The Elvis festival continues Saturday evening with music and the finals of the ultimate Elvis contest.