Remaining Cool Through The New Year

TONIGHT: The clouds that built in during the afternoon will linger through the overnight. They will be accompanied by some moisture as well. Most precipitation should fall as rain, but with air temperatures hovering close to the freezing mark, we can’t rule out some wintry precipitation. Travel impacts are expected to be limited as surface temperatures are not expected to be below freezing so any precipitation would melt on contact.

WEDNESDAY: A stray shower or two may linger into Wednesday morning, but most of the day should be dry and cloudy. Temperatures will be in the low 40s with winds out of the north-northeast. The clouds will begin to clear overnight.

THURSDAY-SATURDAY: Clouds will continue to dissipate to end the week. In addition, temperatures will slowly climb into the mid and upper 40s by Saturday. Overnight lows will remain in the mid and upper 20s.

SUNDAY: New Years Eve will be mostly sunny, but much cooler as our next system approaches. Highs will struggle to make it out of the 30s. A few overnight showers are possible, but at this point it’s hard to tell if they would be rain or snow/sleet/freezing rain.

NEXT WEEK: 2018 will start with quite a chill to it. Arctic air will surge in from the north bringing frigid temperatures with it. Some models are suggesting a record breaking cold outbreak, but we are still a long way out. I expect highs will hover in the 20s while overnight lows drop into the low teens.