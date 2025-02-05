Remains found in Carroll County confirmed to be those of Jimmy “Jay” Lee

[PRESS RELEASE]

OXFORD, Miss.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

The Oxford Police Department and the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office have confirmed the recovery of the remains of Jimmie “Jay” Lee.

On Saturday, February 1, 2025, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office contacted the Oxford Police Department regarding human remains discovered in their jurisdiction. A joint investigation was launched between the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, the Oxford Police Department, and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation. The remains were sent to the Mississippi State Crime Lab for DNA testing.

Today, the Mississippi State Crime Lab confirmed through DNA analysis that the remains belong to Jimmie “Jay” Lee.

“The Oxford Police Department made a commitment to finding Jay, no matter how long it took. This case has remained an active investigation since July 8, 2022. We are grateful to the Lee family and Jay’s friends for their help and support throughout this process. We hope this confirmation brings them even a small measure of comfort,” said Chief Jeff McCutchen.

While this part of the investigation is complete, additional work remains. However, we are unable to provide further details at this time.

The Oxford Police Department and the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, the MBI Crime Scene Unit, the Mississippi State Crime Lab, the Mississippi State Medical Examiner’s Office, and all other assisting agencies for their efforts in this case.