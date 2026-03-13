Remains of missing Columbus man located

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County family now has closure after searching for their loved one for more than a year.

Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins and Coroner Greg Merchant held a joint press conference about the case of Derek Gray.

17 months after reporting their loved one missing, the family of Derek Gray can breathe a sigh of relief after his remains were located.

Coroner Greg Merchant said Gray’s remains were located on Christmas Day.

“He had been missing for some time since July 24. He was discovered on December 25, Christmas Day, by a hunter in the area looking for a deer,” Merchant said.

He says the man came to the sheriff’s department the following day and filed a report. Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says there is no foul play suspected.

“At that time, we did not know who we were dealing with, what we were dealing with, so we contacted Greg and Greg took the remains to the crime lab where DNA test positively identified the victim as Derek Gray. This has been an open investigation. We have a continued investigation going to determine what happened to Mr. Gray at this point we don’t suspect any foul play,” Hawkins said.

Gray’s remains were taken to the Mississippi Crime Lab where a DNA swab from one of his siblings helped to positively identified him. Hawkins says they searched the area where he was located several times, but the spring and summer months made it hard to see. Hawkins says cause of death is still undetermined.

“We have recovered him, the remains have been positively identified, the remains have been turned over to the family, and they have already had a funeral and proper burial, so the family has gotten some comfort in knowing where he’s at. However, the cause of death is still undetermined at this point, and we are still investigating that,” Hawkins said.

Merchant said Gray had medical issues that left unattended could have led to his death. But it’s still unknown at this point.

E.E. Pickles Funeral Home in Amory was in charge of Gray’s arrangements.

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