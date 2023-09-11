Remembering 9/11: Speaker shares his experience at Aberdeen City Hall

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – Across the country, people were remembering those who lost their lives in the attacks of September 11, 2001, and those who served in the subsequent wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.

In Monroe County, a crowd gathered on the steps of Aberdeen City Hall to join in that remembrance.

The featured speaker, Monroe County Supervisor Rubel West, had a unique perspective on 9/11 and what followed. As an officer in the Mississippi Army National Guard, he served in Iraq.

West spoke about the importance of unity, at home and across the nation. He said in the aftermath of the attacks, Americans came together, but 22 years later, we stood divided.

He said one way of honoring the memory of those who died was remembering and restoring that unity.

“If we unite people here, and bring them back together, and honor these people, but serve these people. There are too many people now, in politics, in the military, or in the private sector out there; all they’re after is self-service. ‘What can I get out of it? What can I get out of it?’ We don’t need that! We need public servants that are serving the people,” said West.

West said people need to find common causes and work together, so they can accomplish more.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter