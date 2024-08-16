Remembering Abria

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Family, friends and classmates of a New Hope High School student are honoring her memory.

Dozens gathered on the school’s band field this morning to release balloons in memory of Abria Harris.

The group released hundreds of pink balloons in recognition of her favorite color.

Harris was shot and killed in Columbus this past Saturday. 20-year-old Dietrix Cunningham is charged with her murder and remains in jail without bond.

Students held a prayer service earlier this week and counselors and ministers have been available for them.