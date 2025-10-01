Remembering Attorney and Municipal Judge Gary Goodwin

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Long-time Attorney and Municipal Judge, Gary Goodwin, has died.

He passed away on Tuesday, September 30.

Goodwin practiced law in the Golden Triangle for over 40 years, 25 of those years as a judge.

Before entering public service, he attended Mississippi State University and the University of Mississippi Law School.

Memorial services will be held on Thursday, October 2, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel.

The visitation will run from noon until the time of the service.

