Remembering Christopher Taylor of Oktibbeha Co.

Remembering Christopher Taylor of Starkville, MS.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Family and friends are mourning the passing of a well-known activist and community leader in Starkville.

Christopher Taylor died August 31.

Taylor served as president of the Oktibbeha County Chapter of the NAACP for seven years.

He also served on The Unity Park Committee. The space honors civil rights pioneers

in Oktibbeha County and throughout Mississippi.

The retired Command Sergeant Major in the U.S. Army served in Bosnia, Kosovo, and Afghanistan.

He was also active with American Red Cross, American Legion Post 240 and Bridges out of Poverty.

Funeral arrangements for Taylor are incomplete. He was 68 years old.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X