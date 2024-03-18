Remembering CW4 Derek Abbott: funeral services held in Fulton

It was a solemn ceremony honoring the life of a fallen hero. Fulton native Derek Joshua Abbott was recognized today for his role as Chief Warrant Officer 4 in the Mississippi Army National Guard.

Family, friends, and brothers in arms filled the Davis Event Center at Itawamba Community College.

Abbott was in D Company of the 2nd Battalion, 151st Lakota Medical Evacuation Unit based in Tupelo. He saw combat as a pilot, test pilot, and guard member. His service was recognized with medals and honors.

He was employed with PHI as Captain, Medium IFR Lead Pilot, a job where he flew medical flight crews and critical patients throughout the state.

A graveside service followed at Itawamba Memorial Gardens for the flag presentation and Taps.

Abbott and Chief Warrant Officer 4 Bryan Andrew Zemek were both killed in a helicopter crash on February 23rd in Prentiss County.

Derek Abbott is survived by his wife and their three children.

His family shared the following statement.

“Derek was known to his friends and family for his steadfast devotion and love of Christ, his immense love and devotion to his family, his commitment to service in his church, in the military, in his community, and for his country.”

Funeral Services for Bryan Zemek will be held Monday at Itawbama Community College’s Davis Event Center, in Fulton, beginning at 3 PM.

