Remembering Melanie McCoy

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A community gathers to say goodbye to who many describe as a legend in the first responder field.

Area dispatchers, law enforcement, and paramedics gathered outside the Lowndes County Courthouse to pay respects to former Lowndes County E-911 Director and Dispatcher Melanie McCoy.

- Advertisement -

Melanie worked answering 911 calls for about two decades. During the hour long candle light vigil, friends spoke about her memory and presented the McCoy family with a memorial wooden flag.

Joyce White organized the event. She says this is the least they can do for a women who is so loved and missed.

“With this sudden come on it was really heart breaking for us. This is our closure, to have just this time with our emergency responders to be able to say good bye because we really loved her and she was a wonderful dispatcher,” said White.

McCoy was one of the first dispatchers hired when Lowndes County Created the E-911 Agency.