Remembering Dr. Shauna Witt

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Family and friends gather to honor and remember the life of a Starkville woman who was killed in a domestic dispute.

Saturday morning at the chapel of memories on Mississippi State’s Campus dozens paid tribute to doctor Shuna Witt.

Pictures hung throughout the chapel. Family members and friends offered memories of doctor Witt during her celebration of life.

Those in attendance say they gathered because they wanted to remember the way the popular optometrist lived and not the tragic, senseless, and sudden way she died.

“It was a life well lived and we want to do this for her mom and her sister and just fo us to get together and to share what made her special to us and to be able to share her with the community and maybe give them a sense of closure just a little bit,”said family friend Bo Oswalt.

Witt worked at the vision center at the Starkville Wal-Mart.