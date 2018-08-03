Remembering Two Lives Gone Too Soon

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI)- Balloons flew high in the sky and candles burned into the night as friends and families gathered to celebrate the lives of Shayla Swain,24, and her one year old daughter Serenity Cox on Friday night.

The mother and daughter lost their lives in an apartment fire Wednesday morning.

Family members admit the past two days have been difficult.

They said they’re leaning on their faith and remembering the good times they shared with the two to help them cope with this tragedy.

“She was the type of person that if she had something and somebody needed it she was shared with them,” said Darrell Dismukes, Swain’s father. “She was a kind and giving girl. She would give you the shirt off her back that’s why so many people are out here supporting her because everybody knows how she is.”

Funeral arrangements for the two victims have not yet been set.