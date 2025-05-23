Remembering WCBI Legend, R.H. Brown

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The WCBI family has lost another legend and connection to our hearts.

RH Brown passed away on Thursday, May 22, after a short illness.

His career took him to new heights, gave viewers a sense of warmth, and he was always good for a laugh.

It was RH’s signature sign-off to every story. One you’d hear people attempt to recreate, eventually learning there was only one RH that could make that deep, baritone sound.

RH was first hired by WCBI in January 2000 and would stay for more than 15 years. He worked in various roles at WACR Radio in Columbus before picking up a different microphone and stepping in front of a camera.

As he wrote in his book, “Call Me Gullah”, “The field of broadcasting is one of the most rewarding career paths ever taken so far by this Sea Islander from the South Carolina low country.”

RH was proud of his roots and his heritage. His book paid tribute to the unique African American cultural group and the Creole language spoken in that area of South Carolina.

He was also a proud Veteran, serving as an army medic. RH also helped train soldiers in Okinawa during Vietnam.

If you’ve ever wondered what the R stood for in his name, it is Reverend. RH was also proud of his faith, living it each day. As pastor of Living Manna Church in West Point, a big part of the 76-year-old’s ministry was the food pantry there.

There was an infectious laugh with RH, along with plenty of stories and and pearls of wisdom; such as, “give a blessing and let God get the glory” that he would share with the newsroom.

It seemed RH could make a connection with anyone in any situation. If you watched closely though, it was his love of people that brought him to life, almost as much as their love for him.

RH leaves behind a wife, two sons, and a granddaughter.

Arrangements are incomplete at this time.

