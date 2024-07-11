Reminder from Starkville police: Lock your car doors

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Starkville Police Department wants to issue a safety reminder. Lock your car doors.

In the last five years, the Starkville Police Department registered its highest number of car burglaries.

According to Lieutenant Tyler Davis, 98% of burglaries are due to unlocked doors.

Davis said it can be easy and costly if you forget.

“Most cars now have the automatic clicker. So, just click it, hear the audible sound, and keep it moving. Don’t keep items of value out in the open and obviously record all your items of value. I think it’s very crucial if you’re going to have valuable items over a couple hundred bucks, write the serial number down from those things’ packages. Always report any crime no matter how small you think it may be,” said Davis.

The department will continue issuing reminders through its 9 p.m. safety routine.

