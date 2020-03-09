Reminders for the Mississippi Primary Election

The Secretary of State’s Office sent reminders to Mississippi voters ahead of Tuesday’s primary election.

Polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Any voter in line by 7:00 p.m. will be able to vote.

Mississippians can vote for the party nominees for United States President, U.S. Senate, and U.S. House of Representatives.

Primary elections are conducted by political offices, but the secretary of state’s office will have observers in precincts.

Important reminders for Election Day include the following: