Renovations in motion for McKee park in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – City officials gathered Friday for the groundbreaking of McKee Park.

“We’re taking it and turning into a splash pad and playgrounds and a dog park and a walking track. We’re doing a total transformation of one of our major parks in the community,” said Starkville Mayor Lynn Spruill

Spruill said they’ve been planning renovations for the park for a while.

Doug Heflin, the Interim General Manager for Starkville Parks and Recreation, believes the upgrades at the park will positively impact the quality of life and increase recreational options.

“It’s what Starkville needs. We’re grateful for the city, the Board of Alderman, the mayor, for just seeing the vision of the park system, the importance of what it is for the city of Starkville,” said Heflin.

Jacob Forrester is the president of Ethos Contracting Group.

“We’re just here as a contractor to execute and build their vision,” said Forrester.

For the next year, Ethos will be working to bring the vision to life.

“Soon as we get the dirt work done, we’re going start pouring concrete and going vertical with the new pavilions, the new restroom building, and hopefully, in a few months, you’ll see it start to shape up,” said Forrester.

Among the additions at the park, there will be three new playgrounds.

Families will also be able to host events in the new pavilions.

“I’m incredibly excited. It’s large expenditure for us. It’s a large change for us, but I think it’s all one of those things the community has been interested in and looking forward to,” said Spruill.

Construction has begun for the project.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X