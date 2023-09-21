Reopening of Eupora grocery store offers food access to rural areas

EUPORA, Miss. (WCBI) – When it comes to rural communities, access to healthy and affordable food can be limited causing many people to live in what is considered a food desert.

According to FeedingAmerica.org, one in six people face hunger in the Magnolia State.

With the reopening of one grocery store, the city of Eupora is looking to serve up more options to the town’s residents and those in surrounding areas.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture defines a food desert as a place where people live more than one mile from a supermarket in urban areas and 10 miles away in rural areas.

Just last year, access to healthy food options in Eupora became more scarce after the closing of Piggly Wiggly.

Now, under the new ownership of husband and wife team Charles and Miracle Pouge. Eupora residents have access to more variety for their pantries.

The town’s Public Works Officer, Odie Avery, said the reopening is great for community business.

“When Piggly Wiggly did close before, it left a huge void in our market. And we have tons of folks that come from 30/40 miles around because we are the closest grocery store or food center for their needs,” Avery said.

It’s not just access to groceries that Eupora has been missing out on.

“When a store like that does depart, it does create a dent in the sales tax where ultimately we have to find other ways to accommodate that void. But having it open kind of reestablishes the sales tax base that we worked with for decades and years before,” Avery said.

The grocery store is not only helping alleviate food insecurity in the area, but owner Miracle Pouge said it can be a boost to the local economy in other ways.

“The whole vision was to expand Eupora and to offer jobs. We knew that was going to be good because who doesn’t like a good job or stable employment? One of the things we do as owners is we are trying to make sure our employees are getting the best care,” Miracle Pouge said.

Charles Pouge said he is hopeful it will attract more business.

“We hope that in Eupora it will attract more plants and people to come in where there will be more jobs and everything,” Charles Pouge said.

The grocery store will have its grand reopening this Saturday, September 23 at 10 a.m.

