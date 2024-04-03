Rep. Bennie Thompson stops in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – As the council meeting was wrapping up, Congressman Bennie Thompson was speaking to a group of democrats at the Trotter Convention Center.
Thompson, who is up for re-election, talked about the importance of Democrats sticking together with the general election nearing in November.
Thompson was unopposed in the Democratic primary.
He’s been in the seat since 1993.
Thompson said, being the only Democrat representing Mississippi in Washington, it is important for him to visit other parts of the state and speak to fellow democrats.
We now know who Thompson will face in November to represent Mississippi’s 2nd Congressional District.
Ron Eller is the projected winner in the runoff.
The West Virginia native is a retired captain in the U.S. Army serving 20 years, including being named Soldier of the Year.
He is currently a surgeon at St. Dominic’s Hospital in Jackson.