Rep. Bennie Thompson stops in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – As the council meeting was wrapping up, Congressman Bennie Thompson was speaking to a group of democrats at the Trotter Convention Center.

Thompson, who is up for re-election, talked about the importance of Democrats sticking together with the general election nearing in November.

Thompson was unopposed in the Democratic primary.

He’s been in the seat since 1993.

Thompson said, being the only Democrat representing Mississippi in Washington, it is important for him to visit other parts of the state and speak to fellow democrats.

“I’m the one lone vote in Washington that is 100% for adequate health care for all Mississippians. So, that is a record that we can all be proud of. I love to carry that message. I care about children; I care about education; I care about seniors. This is what Democrats stand for. We created Social Security; we created Medicare. All those programs are safety nets for so many in this country. Democrats created it,” said Thompson.

We now know who Thompson will face in November to represent Mississippi’s 2nd Congressional District.

Ron Eller is the projected winner in the runoff.

The West Virginia native is a retired captain in the U.S. Army serving 20 years, including being named Soldier of the Year.

He is currently a surgeon at St. Dominic’s Hospital in Jackson.

