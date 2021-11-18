State Representative McLean hopes to bring Equal Pay topic to upcoming legislative session

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An area lawmaker gives a preview of the 2022 Mississippi legislative session.

District 39 State Representative Dana McLean briefed Lowndes County business and community leaders on some of the issues that the legislature is getting ready to tackle in January.

At the top of that list – Medical Marijuana. Lawmakers have been working on a bill since the State Supreme Court struck down a statewide vote that passed by a wide margin.

And since Governor Tate Reeves won’t call a special session to address the issue, it will likely come up early.

Taxes are another area of interest.

There is still some support for abolishing the state’s personal income tax as a means to keep more people from moving to neighboring states.

McLean has another idea to help slow that talent drain.

“I’m looking at an Equal Pay Act. We’re the only state in the country without an Equal Pay Act in our state, so I’m looking to take care of that,” said Representative McLean.

Mississippi’s Legislature convenes Tuesday, January 4th, 2022.